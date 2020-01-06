SCO member states artists exhibited portrait work at Tsinghua University Art Museum

BEIJING, Jan 6 (APP)::Over 70 artists from seven Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states displayed their art work at an exhibition here at the Tsinghua University Art Museum.

The exhibition ‘Tour Portrait’ pays tributes to the efforts created by more than 70 artists from seven SCO members states, namely Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and China.

The creation of portrait paintings and sculptures are no longer at center stage in today’s world of art, as artists adopt more diverse styles and use a wider range of mediums to produce works.

Although, the form has continued to play an important part in the work of artists from member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, allowing them to depict the thoughts of their people and to reflect social realities.

More than 100 paintings and sculptures are on show, offering an extensive social and cultural vision of the nations featured. The audience will get a glimpse of the daily scenes and historic moments that shape the facial expressions and mental being of people in these countries.