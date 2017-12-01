SCO leaders welcome Pakistan

SOCHI Russia, Dec 01 (APP)::Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member and observer states Friday warmly

welcomed Pakistan as its new full-fledged member and expressed the hope that inclusion of Pakistan would help

achieve SCO’s objectives.

The analogous sentiments and expressions echoed during 16th Council of Heads of Government meeting

presided over by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

In his inaugural speech during the expanded format of the meeting, Medvedev said with inclusion of new

members like Pakistan, the SCO would expand its fold to meet the future goals.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang felicitated Pakistan on assumption of full membership of the SCO and

said Pakistan had its significance due to its location and thriving world market.

Leaders from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan also felicitated Pakistan. Afghan Chief

Executive Abdullah Abdullah, and Iranian and Indian foreign ministers also congratulated Pakistan.