SCO best forum to exploit opportunities for resolving important matters: Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Senator Lt General (Retd), Abdul Qayyum on Thursday said Shangai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was the best forum to exploit economic opportunities for the benefit of the people of Pakistan and resolving the matters of the region.

The prime minister’s participation in the SCO and meeting with the leaders of various countries would help

Pakistan in resolving the issues of the region, he said talking to a news channel.

Pakistan could avail the opportunity and apprise the leaders of different countries about the issue of

Kashmir and India’s involvement in Afghanistan, he said.

Dispute of Kashmir should be resolved through dialogue and under the United Nations resolution, he said.

To a question regarding the process of delimitation, he said “We hope that Pakistan Peoples Party would

not delay the process of delimitation, ” he said.

Completion of delimitation was imperative for holding the next general elections in time, he said.

He said political parties including PPP and PTI could not deliver to masses and that was why,

these parties wanted to delay the process of delimitation.