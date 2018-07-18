Scientist, Scholar, Prof. Dr. Saeed A Durrani passed away

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):Eminent Pakistani Scientist and Scholar, Prof. Dr. Saeed A Durrani passed away in UK on

Monday at the age of 88.

Dr. Durrani completed his M.Sc from Govt. College Lahore in 1953 then went to abroad for Ph.D. He returned to Pakistan and served in PAEC as Director, said a press release received here on Wednesday.

He was contemporary of Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad. He again went UK and joined University of Birmingham and settled in UK. He also did D.Sc in 1978 and was famous for research in SSNTD.

Durrani was a Team Leader and Principal Investigator, Lunar Research, NASA, USA and Russian Space Programme from 1972-78. UNO Advisor to Pakistan, Algeria, Egypt, Mexico and Hungary from 1981-2003.

UNESCO Visiting Professor to QAU, Islamabad and PIEAS and author of several books in Nuclear Physics and over 300 research papers. He was founder and Editor-in-Chief of Journal of PAEC, ‘ The Nucleus’.

Apart from Science Dr. SA Durrani was a lover of Iqbal’ thoughts and was Chairman of Iqbal Acadamy UK.

He was decorated with many prestigious awards like SI from Govt.of Pakistan, NASA’s Certificate of Distinction, Fellow RAS, Fellow IOP etc.

scholars community expressed grief over his death and said, Dr Saeed Akhtar Duranis death is a big loss for Humanity and also for the world of Urdu literature and he will be remained alive in the heart’s of people’s for his great work as well as his special work on Dr Allama Mohammed Iqbal R.TA life’s in Europe.