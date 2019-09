ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Embassy of People’s Republic of China would organize screening of science fiction movie of China “The Wandering Earth” at PNCA on Friday.

Directed by Frant Gwo and released this year worldwide, the film has become a smash hit. Made at a budget of US $ 50 million, the film has earned over US $ 700 million so far, head of Film Section PNCA Aijaz Gul told APP.