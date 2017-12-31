SCCI for setting up export monitoring committee

SIALKOT, Dec 31 (APP):Sialkot Chamber of Commerce

and Industry (SCCI) President Zahid Latif Malik demanded

the government to set -up an export monitoring committee

to keep an account of policies formulation and their

implementation.

The proposed committee should also identify problems

related to export and recommend remedial measures and

solutions for overcoming the issues, he added.

He also urged upon the government to take a step for

setting up of sector specific Export Promotion Councils

in the country.

Talking to APP on Sunday, the SCCI president said that

keeping in view fast changing business trends globally a

new concept of Shared Showrooms had been introduced in

various countries. He suggested that Shared Showrooms

and display centres in potential markets should also be

set -up for providing opportunities to exporters to

showcase their products with proper marketing facilities.

Zahid said the SCCI could offer significant help to

the concerned high-ups in identifying such shared

showrooms.

For development of the export sector, it was imperative

for the government to devise a sound sector specific

strategy, he said.

In order to achieve positive results, he said that it was

important that high priority sectors and potential sectors

should also be identified depending on level of production

and supply, potential contribution to exports, demand in

international market and capacity to contribute towards economic development of the country, he added.

The SCCI president said the government should provide

special incentives to encourage the export of high priority

sectors like textile and clothing, surgical and dental

instruments, leather products, sports goods, footwear, gems

and jewelry and furniture.