SCCI for organizing annual industrial fairs at district level

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):The SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik Tuesday urged the local chambers and businessmen to organize annual industrial fairs at district levels to promote industrial production and attract local buyers.

According to SCCI press release issued here, he expressed these views while talking to media after inaugurating annual industrial fair at Gujrat, which was organized by Irfan Yousaf, former Zonal Chairman and Vice President FPCCI.

He said that the government, industries department and district administration should facilitate such fairs to promote local products and help produce export quality goods.