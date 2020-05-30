SCCI, Afghan diplomats agree for joint efforts to remove hurdles in Pak-Afghan trade

PESHAWAR, May 30 (APP):Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Afghan diplomats agreed to make joint efforts to remove hurdles to bilateral Pak-Afghan trade and transit trade.

The agreement came during a meeting between the SCCI, Pak-Afghan Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) former senior vice president, and Frontier Custom Agents Association (FCAA) President, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi and Najeebullah Ahmadzai, Afghan Consul General in Peshawar, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Ahmad Shah, Director, Fawad Arsha Afghan Attaché, Dr Hameedullah Fazil Khel, Deputy Trade Attaché, Ghulam Sipas First Secretary and others relevant officials, members of business community, importers and exporters were present in the meeting.

The SCCI delegation apprised Afghan Consul General, Najeebullah Ahmadzai about issues being faced by business community, traders, industrialists, exporters and importers and presented recommendations for their amicable resolution.

The Afghan diplomat fully agreed with proposals of the SCCI delegation meant to strengthen bilateral Pak-Afghan and transit trade relations as well as removal of impediments in way of trade between the countries.

The SCCI delegation invited Afghan Consul General, Najeebullah Ahmadzai to visit the sarhad chamber.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, while speaking on the occasion said around 6,000 empty trucks of Afghan transit trade stuck on other side of the Pak-Afghan border, which are gradually released on request of the SCCI.

He informed that nearly 1,500 empty trucks/containers crossed the border today on (Saturday), while rest would reach Pakistan during next week.

The meeting agreed to jointly resolve issues of traders, exporters and importers to give boost to the mutual trade and transit trade between the two neighboruing countries.

Sarhadi requested 24/7 opening of Pak-Afghan Torkham and Chaman for trade on permanent basis, on which, the Afghan Consul General and other relevant officials assured to implement the SCCI proposal for promotion of mutual Pak-Afghan trade and transit trade.

He praised the efforts of Afghan Consul General, Najeebullah Ahmadzai for strengthening bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and proactive measures to resolve long standing demands and issues of business community, traders, exporters and importers on priority basis.