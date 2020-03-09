SCBA calls on CJP; discusses various issues

ISLAMABAD, Mar 09 (APP):A delegation of Executive Body of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), headed by its president Syed Qalb-e-Hassan and comprised cabinet members, called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed here at the Supreme Court.

The meeting was a working session between ‘Bar and Bench’ to discuss issues faced by the SCBA at the apex court.

The chief justice welcomed the members of the SCBA. The SCBA thanked the CJP for providing the opportunity to discuss the issues face to face.

They informed the chief justice about the issues and hurdles being faced by them like rotation of benches at branch registries, issuance of final cause list, supplementary cause list, adjustment of cases and urgent applications.

The chief justice apprised them about the benches, constituted at branch registries on the rotation basis to clear the backlog.

Regarding cause lists, he said tentative cause-list would be issued one month before the fixation of case, one week would be given to advocates for the adjustment of the cases.

He said supplementary cause list would be issued one day before the case. However, applications regarding urgent hearing were also being disposed of with appropriate orders for fixation, he added.

The chief justice reiterated the fact that, all out efforts were being made to dispose of the cases in bid to dispense of justice to public at large.