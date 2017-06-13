SC will not disappoint people in providing justice: CJ

ISLAMABAD, June 13 (APP): Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar

remarked that people have expectations that only apex court would

do justice and the hopes of the masses would be fulfilled.

He stated this while leading a three-judge bench constituted

for hearing a plea moved by Jamaat-i-Islami, challenging

privatization of K-Electric.

Chief Justice remarked “It has become a tradition that

instead of approaching departments concerned people move to Supreme

Court for justice, however apex court would not disappoint them.”

Chief justice inquired the counsel

for the petitioner Rasheed Rizvi, if it was possible that government

could provide uninterrupted electricity to the citizens.

The question was whether the government had enough

sources to tackle load shedding in Karachi, the CJ added.

The counsel for the petitioner Rasheed Rizvi said that

promises made while privatizing K-Electric in 2005 were not fulfilled

yet, even though 4,000 of its employees had been fired, but

the charges of per unit remained the same at Rs 15.

He apprised the bench that till date about 1500 people had

died in a year due to power load shedding in Karachi.

Meanwhile, state counsel appeared before the bench and termed

the case non-maintainable as earlier the Sindh High Court had made its

verdict in the same case.

However the bench sought reply from the federation, K-

Electric and Shanghai-Electric on the instant matter while

adjourning the case for indefinite period.