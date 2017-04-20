SC verdict victory of democracy, justice: Sardar Yousaf

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Minister for Religious Affairs and

Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Thursday lauded the

verdict of Supreme Court on the Panama Papers case and termed it

a victory of democracy and justice.

Talking to PTV, he said the whole nation was happy over

verdict as the supremacy of law prevailed.

He said the prime minister emerged victorious as his

name was not mentioned in the Panama Papers.