ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Minister for Religious Affairs and
Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Thursday lauded the
verdict of Supreme Court on the Panama Papers case and termed it
a victory of democracy and justice.
Talking to PTV, he said the whole nation was happy over
verdict as the supremacy of law prevailed.
He said the prime minister emerged victorious as his
name was not mentioned in the Panama Papers.
SC verdict victory of democracy, justice: Sardar Yousaf
ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Minister for Religious Affairs and