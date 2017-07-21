SC verdict on Panama case to ensure political stability: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 21 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning and

Development Ahsan Iqbal has expressed the hope that Supreme Court

verdict on Panama Case would ultimately ensure political stability

in the country.

Talking to PTV News on Friday, he said that Joint Investigation

Team (JIT) has apparently showed a biased approach in its report.

He said it seemed JIT report failed to provide any evidence

against Sharif family.

Ahsan hailed PM’s initiative to appear personally and his

family before JIT for accountibilty while performing his duties

in public office with honesty.

Replying to question, the minister endorsed that PM did not

take any political privilege on the basis of technical ground

despite having immunity.

Ahsan Iqbal said that today Pakistan is more strong and

stable than 2013 as incumbent government did succeed in

eliminating terrorism and reducing duration of loadshedding.

He said the government has restored peace in the country

and eventuaaly boosted economy and industrial sector.