ISLAMABAD, Jul 21 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning and
Development Ahsan Iqbal has expressed the hope that Supreme Court
verdict on Panama Case would ultimately ensure political stability
in the country.
Talking to PTV News on Friday, he said that Joint Investigation
Team (JIT) has apparently showed a biased approach in its report.
He said it seemed JIT report failed to provide any evidence
against Sharif family.
Ahsan hailed PM’s initiative to appear personally and his
family before JIT for accountibilty while performing his duties
in public office with honesty.
Replying to question, the minister endorsed that PM did not
take any political privilege on the basis of technical ground
despite having immunity.
Ahsan Iqbal said that today Pakistan is more strong and
stable than 2013 as incumbent government did succeed in
eliminating terrorism and reducing duration of loadshedding.
He said the government has restored peace in the country
and eventuaaly boosted economy and industrial sector.
SC verdict on Panama case to ensure political stability: Ahsan
