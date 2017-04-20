SC verdict on Panama case people’s victory: Saad

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday said the landmark verdict given by the Supreme Court in Panama Papers case was a victory of the people.

Talking to reporters here outside the Supreme Court, he said the court order would be fully implemented.

The minister said under the able leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif the journey to development and prosperity would continue.

“Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will again emerge victorious in general election 2018 and come to power through ballot box. The PML-N will form governments in all the four provinces in view of its performance,” he said.

Answering a question, he said the court order for forming a joint investigation team was a victory for the PML-N as opposition had failed to provide any evidence to prove their allegations.

The minister said Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan Awami League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and Jamaat-i-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq had failed to achieve their motives, as the verdict was not announced as per their wishes.