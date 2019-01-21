ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed an appeal challenging the acquittal of Dr Shams-ur-Rahman in his wife’s murder case, while giving him the benefit of doubt.
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa observed that the applicant had failed to establish his case against the husband while post-mortem of the dead body was also conducted late.
SC upholds LHC decision acquitting husband in wife’s murder case
ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed an appeal challenging the acquittal of Dr Shams-ur-Rahman in his wife’s murder case, while giving him the benefit of doubt.