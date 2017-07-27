SC to give decision as per law, constitution: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP): Minister of State for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry Thursday said the Supreme Court would give decision on
Panama Papers case as per law and the constitution.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the Prime
Minister had presented himself and family for investigation soon
after the Panama Papers issue was surfaced.
He said the prime minister extended full cooperation during
investigation and he himself and children appeared before the
Joint Investigation Team (JIT) as well.
The prime minster had submitted all available documents, he
said and expressed the hope that the Supreme Court would give
decision in his favour.
To a question, he said there was no rift in the party and
all members of the party were united under the leadership of Prime
Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
