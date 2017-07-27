SC to give decision as per law, constitution: Saad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique

Thursday said the Supreme Court would give its decision as per law and

constitution.

Talking to a private news channel, he said decision of the court

would be implemented in the country.

The minister said,”I do not know that what will happen tomorrow but

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would face the situation after the

decision.”

He said the PML-N had seen ups and downs in its political career but

it was not worried regarding the decision.