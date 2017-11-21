SC takes notice of Islamabad sit-in, seeks replies till November 23

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP):The Supreme Court on Tuesday took notice of the sit-in, organised by Sunni Tehreek and

Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan at Faizabad Interchange and sought reply from the different

government departments.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa took the notice of the sit-in while hearing a case and issued notices

to Secretary Defence, Secretary Interior, Inspectors Generals of Islamabad and Punjab, Attorney

General for Pakistan and Advocate Generals of Islamabad and Punjab to submit a detailed report

in this regard by Thursday, (Nov 23).

Justice Isa remarked that Article 15 of the Constitution allows freedom of movement to the

public. He asked government authorities to explain what steps have been taken to protect public’s

basic rights.