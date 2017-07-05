SC should order JIT to record statement of Qatari prince: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on

Political Affairs Dr Asif Kirmani Wednesday said Supreme Court

should order Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to record statement of

Qatari prince, a prime witness in the case of Panama Papers.

Talking to mediamen outside the Judicial Academy here, Kirmani

said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was looking for justice and

it was important that Supreme Court should order the JIT to record the

statement of Qatari prince.

He said the JIT would only be considered trust worthy if it

recorded the statement of Qatari prince.

He said he had some questions to ask from the JIT, which was

using taxpayers money to visit Dubai and hire a legal firm in United

Kingdom.

He said there were elements who wanted to destabilise Pakistan

and the government of Nawaz Sharif.

For the last four years, Nawaz Sharif had faced sit-ins and

constant conspiracies, he said adding Pakistan had kept on moving on

the path of progress in the tenure of present government.

He said he still remembered the day of July 5, 1977 when a

democratic government was removed and now again Pakistan was going through a critical phase.

He said today Maryam Nawaz appeared before JIT as she was

summoned by it.

Dr Kirmani said Imran Khan considered himself self-proclaimed

Mr Clean but he possessed assets which he never declared in his tax

returns.

He said Imran Khan was a man of many faces and was playing

games, adding Imran Khan would be disqualified because of the

foreign funding case against him in Election Commission.

He termed the statement of Rehman Malik before the JIT as

worthless.

Kirmani said there was nothing wrong with doing business

abroad, adding millions of Pakistanis live abroad and work and run

businesses.

He said Nawaz Sharif was not receiving any salary as Prime

Minister.