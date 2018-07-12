SC sets aside ET’s decision against Saad Rafique

LAHORE, Jul 12 (APP):The Supreme Court on Thursday

sets aside decision of an election tribunal (ET) that had annulled

Khawaja Saad Rafique’s 2013-election from NA-125 (Lahore)

and ordered re-poll in the constituency.

The bench comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and

Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik announced the verdict while

allowing a petition filed by former railways minister

Khawaja Saad Rafique against the tribunal decision.

The apex court had reserved the verdict on the petition

on March 19 at principal seat (Islamabad), and it was

announced by the bench at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry

on Thursday.

In 2015, a tribunal comprising judge Javed Rasheed

Mehboobi ordered re-poll in NA-125 after declaring the

election null and void in the constituency on a petition

filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf runner up candidate

Hamid Khan. Hamid Khan had challenged the election result

on the charges of massive rigging by the former minister.

However, Khawaja Saad Rafique challenged the decision

before the Apex court and got it suspended.