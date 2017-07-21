SC reserves verdict in Panama papers case

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): The Supreme Court on Friday

reserved its judgment in the Panama papers case after

conclusion of arguments and counter arguments by the

respondents and petitioners over the Joint Investigation Team’s

(JIT) report.

A three-member special implementation bench of the apex court,

headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justice Sheikh

Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, reserved the verdict

after hearing arguments of Salman Akram Raja counsel for

the prime minister’s children, Dr Tariq Hassan counsel for

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Prosecutor General of

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), counter arguments

from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) counsel Naeem

Bukhari, Jamaat-i-Islami counsel Taufeq Asif and Awami Muslim

League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The court directed to provide a copy of the Volume X of the

JIT’s report, earlier marked confidential, to Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer

Khawaja Haris.

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that the Volume X contains details

of JIT’s foreign correspondence and it would help in clearing

certain points. The volume was being made public on the

request of prime minister’s lawyer, he added.

The bench asked Khawaja Haris to examine specific sections

of the volume.

The bench observed that it will work strictly

within the parameters of the law and not trample any

individual’s fundamental rights.

Continuing his arguments before the court Salman Akram Raja,

counsel for the prime minister’s children said that many law firms and solicitors work on Saturday in the United Kingdom (UK),

to which the bench agreed.

The bench had asked the counsel to prove authenticity of

the documents submitted by a lawyer on behalf of his clients about

the trust deed executed between Maryam Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz

in February 2006, signed on Saturday in the UK.

Salman Akram Raja said that Maryam Nawaz was not the owner

of the Avenfield flats in London. Upon this Justice Ejaz Afzal

Khan remarked that the JIT’s report shows that Maryam Nawaz

is the beneficial owner of the flats.

Maryam Nawaz’s ownership

of the off-shore companies was not included in the tax returns

of her husband, Captain (Retd) Safdar, he added.

He said that if the court concludes that the ownership is

not included in the tax returns, then the Representation of the

People’s Act 1976 will be applicable.

Salman Akram Raja said that there were clerical mistakes in

the 2006 trust deed. The errors were made during the initial

proceedings of the Panama papers case when Advocate Akram

Sheikh was representing the prime minister’s children, he added.

“We cannot even think of submitting fake documents to

the court,” Salman Akram Raja said.

He said that Hussain Nawaz had received all the capital

from his grandfather Mian Mohammad Sharif. Parents cannot

bear the responsibility, if the son could not produce evidence of

his assets, he added.

Tariq Hassan submitted his client’s tax returns before the court,

spanning over 34 years.

Justice Ejaz Afzal observed that the bench will thoroughly examine

all the documents.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) counsel presented

his arguments after which the bench reserved its judgment and

adjourned the hearing.