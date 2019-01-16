SC rejects Sindh govt appeal, seeking administrative control of hospitals in province

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissing the Sindh government’s appeal seeking administrative control of three major Karachi hospitals from federation, wrapped up the case.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar announcing the judgment, stated that the control of the port city’s major government-run hospital would remain with the federal government. The short order was read out by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.