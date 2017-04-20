ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Minister of State for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry Thursday said that the Supreme Court in its verdict on
the Panama Papers had rejected the evidences submitted by the
Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI).
The PTI had been claiming of submitting substantial evidences
before the SC, but those were not considered by the court, he said
while talking to a private news channel.
The minster said the apex court’s order for forming a joint
investigation team (JIT) vindicated the stance of Prime Minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on the Panama Papers allegations.
He said the prime minister had written a letter to the
Supreme Court to constitute a commission for investigation into the
Panama Papers and the same had now been instructed by the court.
Tariq Fazal said the prime minister had presented
himself and his family for investigation and would do the same
before the JIT.
He said all others who were named in the Panama Papers for
owning off-shore companies should also be held accountable.
SC rejects PTI’s evidences in Panama case: Tariq Fazal
ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Minister of State for Capital