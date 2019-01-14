SC rejects NAB’s appeal challenging suspension of Nawaz family’s sentence

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP):Supreme Court on Monday rejected the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s appeal challenging suspension of sentence awarded to the Sharif family in the Avenfield reference. A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel heard the appeal. The bench after going through the arguments placed by the litigants counsels maintained the decision of Islamabad High Court.