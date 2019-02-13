SC rejects 4 children murderer’s plea; maintains PHC decision

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday rejected four children murderer’s appeal and ordered to hang him five times till his death.A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa heard the appeal challenging the Peshawar High Court (PHC) decision.

Justice Khosa observed that the convict Faisal had murdered three children along their mother and a child maid during burglary in their house in 2009, just to wipe out the evidences.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advocate general also pleaded to reject the appeal of the convict and said a murderers of five innocents persons deserved no mercy.

Subsequently, the apex court rejected the appeal and upheld PHC’s decision.