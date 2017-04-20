SC rejected petition of Imran Khan to disqualify PM: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja

Saad Rafique Thursday said Supreme Court rejected the petition of

Imran Khan to disqualify Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and to put

names of members of Sharif family on Exit Control List (ECL).

Addressing a press conference here along with State

Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National

Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb and PML-N MNA Daniyal Aziz, he said

the Supreme Court judges rejected all seven pleas of Imran Khan.

He said Supreme Court verdict further strengthened

democracy and another conspiracy was foiled against the democratic system.

The court also found no evidence of money laundering, he added.

He said PML-N welcomed decision of the Supreme Court to form

a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for further probe into

Panama Papers.

He said the formation of JIT was according to the position

taken by PML-N.

He said leaders and workers of Pakistan Muslim League(N)

will offer prayers of gratitude on Friday. Prayers will be offered

for further success of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The minister said those who did not accept the results

of election 2013 hatched a conspiracy to destabilise the government

by levelling baseless allegations and staged sit ins.

Saad said leaders, workers and hundreds of millions of

voters of Pakistan Muslim League(N) had foiled the

conspiracy against democracy.

Since 2013, Imran Khan never accepted results of that year for

a single moment, he remarked.

He said it was not wrong to wish for post of Prime Minister

but Imran Khan acted foolishly to achieve the goal.

Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) led an assault on Islamabad and

a few thousand insane people attacked state institutions and

washed clothes on the railings of Supreme Court and sent a wrong

message to the world, he added.

He said Imran Khan had to turn back from Islamabad

after his unsuccessful misadventure.

PTI also damaged the efforts for development and progress

of Pakistan, he added.

In another attempt, Saad said PTI tried to lock down

Islamabad and while Imran Khan stayed in his palace at Bani

Gala, his workers were left stranded on roads.

He said Panama Papers had no legal value and on the issue

no judicial commission was formed anywhere in the world.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did not take refuge behind

exemptions and privileges during hearing of the case and even let

go his fundamental rights, he added.

He said PTI constantly made an effort to influence

the judges.

Talking about latest statements of PPP chief Asif Zardari,

he said Pakistan Peoples Party looted the country, Sindh

was turned into ruins and Karachi was made a garbage dump.

PPP did not produce even a single megawatt of electricity

in five years of its rule, he reminded.

He asked Asif Zardari to stop his corrupt practices and

urged Imran Khan to serve the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

instead of conspiring against the federal government.

He said Imran Khan should tender his resignation as his

party was rejected in every bye election including the one in

Talagang a few days back.

Saad said Pakistan Muslim League(N) would form the

next government after winning the general election in 2018 at

the centre and all four provinces.

In 2013, he recalled Pakistan was about to be declared

bankrupt and terrorism was on the rise but due to efforts of

the present government peace and normalcy returned

to Karachi,Balochistan and other parts of the country.

Terrorists were on the run because of the sacrifices of

Pakistan army and security agencies, he added.

He called CPEC a project for progress and prosperity

of Pakistan.

He urged Supreme Court to take up the petition of

Hanif Abbasi against PTI leader Imran Khan.

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and

National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said that as per

today’s judgement, Nawaz Sharif was eligible to become and

remain prime minister of the country.

She said that during the Panama Papers case hearing,

the Prime Minister created history by presenting three generations

of his family, including his late father, for accountability.

The minister observed that though Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif enjoyed immunity under the Constitution but he did not

take its benefit. He also did not shelter under

technicalities including admissibility and maintainability as he

knew that the Panama Papers case was based on baseless allegations.

She disclosed that at the website of the International

Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), it was written

that no wrongdoing was committed by the offshore companies

and thus no legal action could be taken against them.

Marriyum said the chairman of one political party, Imran

Khan, had started doing negative politics on the issue,

levelling baseless allegations and abusing political opponents,

including the sitting Prime Minister and his family, and

even ridiculed national institutions.

On the contrary, she said the Prime Minister behaved like

a statesman and showed exemplary restraint and political maturity.

She recalled that it was Prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who

himself had written a letter to the Supreme Court for

forming an investigation commission if there was any doubt

about the Panama Papers issue.

She said that Imran had alleged that national wealth was

looted, tax evasion and money laundering was committed and even

accused the Prime Minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz.

She said that some so-called anchor persons had

prepared documentaries to prove Maryam Nawaz’s involvement in

the Panama Papers case but with the grace of Allah Almighty

all baseless allegations were rejected by the apex court.

She paid tribute to the PML-N workers and supporters

for showing restraint for the last over one year on the directives

of the prime minister against provocative attitude of the

PTI leadership.

She said yesterday it was claimed that the PML-N had

advised its workers to come on the streets.

The minister said that the opponents used all

negative tactics and indulged in politics of chaos and anarchy. She

said the PTI leadership staged a sit-in, attacked the Parliament

House and PTV building, tried to lock down the federal capital,

waited for umpire’s finger to achieve their nefarious design of

toppling the government of an elected prime minister, who had

been striving for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

She said the prime minister always requested the Supreme Court

to give its judgement over the electoral rigging charges and

other baseless allegations against himself and his

family. While on the other hand was a person, who had done nothing

for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in four years and locked the

offices of accountability commission of

the province.

She said the Election Commission, in its verdict

in the disqualification reference against Imran, mainatined that

he was filthy and uncivilized person, who was

undermining constitutional institutions.

She said now after completion of four years of

its government in KP, the PTI had started feasibility study for a

metro bus project in Peshawar and motorway in

the province.

Marriyum said despite all hurdles created by Imran Khan,

the PML-N government under the dynamic leadership of Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif had revived the sick national economy,

launched record number of energy projects and evolved consensus

to fight terrorism and then the armed forces and security

agencies broke the back of terrorists.

On the other hand, she said Imran Khan did nothing

except creating anarchy and chaos in the country by doing

politics of agitation and confrontation.

But, the people had totally rejected his negative

and disruptive politics by voting for the PML-N in AJK, Gilgit

Baltistan and local government elections, she added. She

said some television anchors were trying to find some points in

the SC judgement on which dirty game of politics could

be done.

She said since the Prime Minister’s mandate was a trust

from the masses, so he would not tender resignation on the

demand of opposition parties. He would continue to serve the

masses with same vigour and zeal, and fulfill the promises made

before 2013 elections.

She requested the media-persons to have a positive

approach and utilize their pen for the progress and development

of the country.

PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz said Imran Khan should apologize

for hurling baseless allegations against Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif and his family.

He said there was no contradiction in the statements made

by Sharif family members about their assets.

Imran Khan with the aim to grab the post of

Prime Minister, tried to mislead the people, he added.

He said there was no mention of Maryam Nawaz in the decision

of the Supreme Court.

The statements of the children of Prime Minister were distorted

by PTI leaders, he added.

“We have accepted verdict of the court. Now Imran Khan

and Jehangir Tareen should present themselves for accountability.”

He urged media to raise standards of journalism and

avoid misreporting and distortion of facts.