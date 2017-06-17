SC must address reservations about JIT: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, June 17 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb talking to the

media here Saturday said that the reservations of the Sharif family regarding JIT presented to the apex court were legal and constitutional, therefore, the SC must not only take notice of them but should also

address them on priority basis.

Any decision by the joint investigation team (JIT) without

addressing the reservations of Sharif family by the Supreme Court,

would be incomplete, she added.

She said that the Sharif family, notwithstanding their reservations

and the suspicion-laden atmosphere, had adopted a legal and constitutional course as it firmly believed in upholding the sanctity of law and the constitution. The family, she said, had been through the process of accountability during the PPP and Musharraf regimes and every time it

had emerged unscathed from the rigours of the accountability processes. After passing through testing times Nawaz Sharif was elected prime

minister for the third time.

The minister expressed the hope that the prime minister would

ultimately be vindicated and would emerge victorious from the current accountability process as well as from the court of the people next

year.

She reiterated that the prime minister had created history by

appearing before the JIT. The allegations against the prime minister

were absolutely baseless and false and his appearance before the JIT

showed his abiding belief in upholding the law and the constitution,

she said, adding that appearance of Shehbaz Sharif was also to

reiterate respect for law and the constitution.

She said that it was also obligatory on all the state institutions

to uphold the law and the constitution as had been done by the prime minister.

The minister of state said that documents relating to the letter

of the Qatari Prince had also been submitted in the SC and the Prince

had also said that he firmly stood by the contents of his letter.

She said that Nawaz Sharif was ruling the hearts of the masses that

was why so many workers were on the roads of Islamabad to show solidarity with him.

The minister emphatically declared that nobody could come up with or

prove any case of corruption against the prime minister during his three stints in that august office and as chief minister of Punjab. Similarly,

not a single case of corruption had ever been reported against Shehbaz Sharif during his three tenures as chief minister of the province, she

added.

Answering a question about Imran’s threat to come on the streets,

the minister said that unfortunately he was destined to fathom the

roads that the prime minister was building and to obstruct the process

of development that had put the country on the road to a sustained

economic growth.

She said that Imran was an absconder from the anti-terrorist court,

the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the SC, and if he had

the courage and any grain of conscience, he should come down from his temporary hilly abode to face the charges against him to show his respect for the law and the constitution.

The minister pointed out that Imran was crying hoarse from every

convenient roof-top about accountability but when it came to

accountability of his own ministers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he locked

down the Ehtesab Commission.

Marriyum said that all those, who had different charges against

them, should also be put through the process of expeditious

accountability like the prime minister.

Meanwhile, the minister, in a statement, has severely condemned the

tirade unleashed by Imran Khan against the prime minister and his family,

saying Imran Khan had reverted to the language that he uttered during the “dharna” standing on the container because he was convinced that his negative and false politics was coming to an end.

She said that Imran was himself a thief and, therefore, he also

considered others like him. Before raising an accusing finger at others

he should mention and answer for the corruption done by his father, she

added.

The MOS said that the people of Pakistan had rejected those who had

attacked the parliament and the constitutional institutions, and

practiced politics of insults and derision.

Marriyum urged Imran Khan to tell the public that he was facing cases

relating to terrorism, concealing of wealth and receiving funding from

Jews and Hindus.

She said that the lust for power had made Imran a mentally deranged

person and prayed that Allah might save Pakistan and democracy from his disruptive designs and depravity.

Imran was an absconder from the courts in Pakistan and California,

and before indulging in mudslinging on the daughters and daughters-in-law

of others he should adopt his own daughter by placing a patronizing hand

on her head, she added.

The minister observed that Imran Khan acting on the agenda of enemies

of Pakistan like a puppet had created an atmosphere of instability in

the country during the last two years.

She said that while the prime minister and the Sharif family had

bowed before the law and the constitution, Imran had recklessly violated

and denigrated the law and the constitution and used abusive language incessantly.

Marriyum pointed out that Imran had again started hurling threats

at the media houses, constitutional institutions, Supreme Court and

media houses, therefore, the SC must also take suo moto notice of it.