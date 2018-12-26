LAHORE, Dec 26 (APP):The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday gave four months time to the Punjab government for purchasing 279 ventilators for public sector hospitals.
The three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar passed the orders while hearing a suo motu notice regarding government hospitals’ condition.
At the outset of the proceedings, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid appeared before the bench.
SC gives four months to Punjab govt for purchasing 279 ventilators
