SC gives four months to Punjab govt for purchasing 279 ventilators

LAHORE, Dec 26 (APP):The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday gave four months time to the Punjab government for purchasing 279 ventilators for public sector hospitals.

The three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar passed the orders while hearing a suo motu notice regarding government hospitals’ condition.

At the outset of the proceedings, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid appeared before the bench.