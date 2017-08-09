SC dismisses plea to stop bye-election in PP-4 Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a
plea seeking stoppage of bye-election on Punjab Assembly seat PP-4 Rawalpindi.
The court also conditionally allowed Shoukat Aziz Bhatti, who was
disqualified by the Election Tribunal, to file nomination papers.
A division bench of the apex court comprising Justice Dost Muhammad
and Justice Mushir Alam heard the case.
It may be mentioned that Election Tribunal disqualified Shoukat
Bhatti over holding of alleged fake degree on a petition filed by his opponent Iftikhar Kiyani. Later, Bhatti challenged the ET decision
before the Supreme Court.
During the course of proceedings, the counsel for Shoukat Bhatti
apprised the court that his client’s success notification was challenged
by opponent candidate after three years of election. He pleaded the court
to not stop election on the provincial assembly seat.
Lateef Khosa, counsel for Iftikhar Kiyani, said that the tribunal
had authority to decide cases after issuing of notification by the
Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He pleaded the court to suspend
the election schedule for the PP-4 Rawalpindi constituency.
Justice Dost Muhammad remarked that if court allowed such challenge
of nomination papers then there will be unending number of cases will follow. He observed that complicated points were raised in the petition
and a three-member bench can decide the case. He remarked that acceptance
of nomination papers of Shoukat Bhatti would be conditioned by court decision.
Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one week.
