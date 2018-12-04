SC dismisses Bahria Town’s review petition challenging May 4 order

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP):The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Bahria Town’s review petition challenging the apex court’s May 4 verdict, noting that its implementation bench would deal with the encroachers.
A five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar set aside the petition after going through the arguments placed by the litigants at length.
