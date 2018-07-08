SC directs to put names of 3 banks’ CEOs on ECL

ISLAMABAD, Jul 08 (APP):The Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday directed authorities to put names of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and United Bank Limited on the Exit Control List (ECL).

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar also ordered for formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) comprising financial experts, to probe the illegal transaction from 29 accounts.

The court was hearing a suo moto notice in connection with slackness in the progress of pending enquiries relating to the fake bank accounts used for transactions of heavy bribe and kickbacks worth of billions of rupees.

During the course of proceedings, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director-General Bashir Memon informed the court that the investigation in the matter was initiated on an intelligence report in 2010.

He informed the bench that out of total 29 accounts identified by FIA, 16 existed at Summit Bank, eight at Sindh Bank and five at UBL, while transactions worth Rs 35 billion were recorded among seven people.

The apex court also sought details from the State Bank of Pakistan regarding a transfer of Rs 7 billion from Summit Bank.

The case was adjourned till July 12.