SC directs PTI chief to submit financial details of London flat by July 25

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): The Supreme Court on Thursday directed
the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to submit
documents regarding financial details of his London flat by July
25.
A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief
Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial
and Justice Faisal Arab heard the case filed by Pakistan Muslim
League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi seeking disqualification
of PTI chief Imran Khan and its Secretary General Jahangir Tareen
over hiding of assets.
During the course of proceedings, Advocate Naeem Bukhari counsel
for PTI informed the bench that PTI’s legal counsel in the case,
Anwar Mansoor, was undergoing treatment for heart ailment in
America, citing his absence as the reason for the delay in the
submission of documents.
He said that Anwar Mansoor would return to the country on
July 27, after his heart surgery.
The chief justice observed that the case will have to
be disposed of swiftly for it was not an ordinary case. He
also expressed displeasure over PTI for submitting documents in
portions and directed the counsel to provide all documents
together before the next hearing.
Naeem Bukhari said that documents to substantiate
Imran Khan’s earning abroad have been received and would soon
be placed before the court. The (PTI) have also retrieved the
record of party’s foreign funds, which would also be presented to
the court before next hearing, he added.
The chief justice remarked that the court was interested in the
documents and not the reason for the delay.
The court sought reply of two questions from Imran
Khan regarding evidence of foreign income and purchase of
London flat.
The chief justice remarked that the court wanted to verify that
no money was sent from Pakistan.
The court directed the PTI counsel to submit details by July 25,
and adjourned hearing of the case.