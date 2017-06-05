SC directs Nehal Hashmi to submit reply over controversial remarks by June 16

ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP): The Supreme Court on Monday directed
Nehal Hashmi to submit his response over controversial remarks till
June 16.
A three-member special bench of the apex court headed by
Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the suo moto notice case.
During the course of proceedings, Nehal Hashmi appeared before
the court and informed that he has been struggling for the supremacy
of law for the last three decades. “I also participated in the lawyers’
movement,” he added.
Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan remarked that the court knew that he had
worked for supremacy of law and he will be provided enough time to
submit his reply.
Nehal Hashmi said that he had not received the transcript of
his speech and pleaded the court to grant him time to submit his
reply.
He also pleaded before the court for screening the video of his speech in the court room to which Justice Ijaz-Ul-Ahsan remarked that there
was no need to do that. The court adjourned hearing of the case till June 16.
Later, talking to media outside Supreme Court after hearing of
the case, Nehal Hashmi expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for listening his plea.
He alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) distorted his
speech, claiming his reply to the court will prove it.