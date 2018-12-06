SC directs NAB to hold inquiry against Aijaz Jakhrani

92

ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP):The Supreme Court directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to take action against PPP leader Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani over alleged corruption in development schemes in Jacobabad, Sindh.
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar also directed NAB to submit the compliance report before the bench within three months.