SC directs NAB to hold inquiry against Aijaz Jakhrani

ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP):The Supreme Court directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to take action against PPP leader Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani over alleged corruption in development schemes in Jacobabad, Sindh.
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar also directed NAB to submit the compliance report before the bench within three months.
