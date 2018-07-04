SC directs govt to construct Bhasha, Mohamand dams immediately

ISLAMABAD, Jul 04 (APP):Supreme Court Wednesday directed the federal and provincial governments and concerned authorities for immediate construction of Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

A four-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Badial, Justice ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar passed the short order.

The chief justice had took suo moto notice on the construction of Kalabagh and other dams to overcome the shortage of water in the country.

In the verdict, the apex court stated that all the executive authorities in Pakistan who are responsible or have nexus/connection with the building of the aforesaid dams and all matters connected thereto, to take all necessary steps for the commencement of construction and early completion of these dams.

The bench observed that the need for water reservoirs is not only expedient but also sine qua non for the survival of the people and economy of Pakistan.

According to the decision of the Council of Common Interest, the Diamer Bhasha Dam and pursuant to the approval of the ECNEC both the said and Mohmand Dam must be built on urgent basis by the federal government and in this regard there is no dispute or discord of any nature amongst the provinces, the judgment stated.

A comprehensive report in this regard with detailed timelines and milestones shall be submitted to this court within a period of three weeks by the committee formed for this purpose.

In the foregoing behalf, we accordingly appeal to the Nation for making its contributions, whether in the shape of foreign currency or in Pakistani rupees, directly to the accounts that will be open for donations, the judgment added.

The funds in the said account shall be utilized solely for the construction and establishment of the aforementioned dams and shall for the time being be operated under the orders of this court on the recommendations of the Implementation Committee.

It is made clear that the funds in this account shall not under any circumstance or for any reason be diverted or utilized for any purpose other than the construction of the afore-noted dams.

For avoidance of doubt, it is directed that no questions shall be asked by any authority or department including, but not limited to the tax authorities, relating to the source of funds contributed to the afore-noted account.

The utilization of the said funds shall be subject to audit as per directions of this court.

The court subsequently disposed of the matter.

Earlier, during course of proceedings, the Attorney General (AG) told the apex court that the general public wanted construction of dams in the country and the court should release a clear order in this regard.

He said the Council of Common Interest (CCI) had also approved construction of Basha Dam which would have the capacity to store 6.4million acre of water, while Kalabagh Dam would have the storage capacity of 6.1million acre of water.