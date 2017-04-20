SC majority judges order constitution of JIT to inquire Panama Papers case

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Majority judges of the Supreme Court

five-member bench Thursday ordered constitution of a joint

investigation team (JIT) to further probe the allegations with regard to

Panama Papers case.

The three judges of the SC bench differed with the opinion of

two other judges and directed for an appropriate probe in the case.

Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, who headed the five-judge bench,

announced the reserved order over a set of petitions moved by

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Jammat-i-Islami and Awami Muslim League.

In the wake of majority’s decision, the Supreme

Court issued direction to set up JIT to investigate and submit

its report within 60 days about Panama Papers allegations.

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul

Ahsan opted for formation of a JIT, to find answers to certain

questions raised by them in this order.

Justice Khosa read out the majority decision in which he

and Justice Gulzar Ahmed differed with the other three judges of the

apex court.

The majority decision cited the reason for constitution

of a JIT by saying in the normal circumstances, such exercise

could be conducted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB),

but its Chairman appeared to be indifferent and even unwilling

to perform his part.

It ordered for the constitution of the JIT which would

consist of the following members :

i) a senior officer of the Federal Investigation Agency

(FIA), not below the rank of Additional Director General who

shall head the team having firsthand experience of

investigation of white collar crime and related matters;

ii) a representative of the National Accountability Bureau

(NAB);

iii) a nominee of the Security & Exchange Commission of

Pakistan (SECP) familiar with the issues of money laundering

and white collar crimes;

iv) a nominee of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP);

v) a seasoned officer of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI)

nominated by its Director General; and

vi) a seasoned officer of Military Intelligence (M.I.)

nominated by its Director General.

The order said the heads of the aforesaid departments/

institutions would recommend the names of their nominees for

the JIT within seven days which would be placed before the

judges in chambers for nomination and approval.

The JIT would investigate the case and collect evidence,

if any, against the respondents.

Further respondents were directed to appear and

associate themselves with the JIT as and when required.

The JIT may also examine the evidence and material, if

any, already available with the FIA and NAB.

The JIT is required to submit its periodical reports

every two weeks before a Bench of the Court constituted in

this behalf.

The JIT would complete the investigation and submit its

final report before the said Bench within sixty

days from the date of its constitution.

The bench thereupon may pass appropriate orders in

exercise of its powers under Articles 184(3), 187(2) and 190

of the Constitution on the basis of the material brought on

the record before it.

It is further held that if found necessary, the court

may summon and examine the respondent or any person.

The bench also requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan

to constitute a Special Bench to ensure implementation of this

judgment so that the investigation into the allegations might

not be left in a blind alley.