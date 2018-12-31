SC directs cabinet to review decision in placing 172 accused on ECL

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Supreme Court Monday questioned cabinet’s decision to place 172 individuals on the Exit Control List (ECL) in the mega money laundering and fake bank accounts case and asked for review in the next meeting.

A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, comprising Justice Ejazul Ahsan also granted one week to former president Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur to submit their reply into the matter.