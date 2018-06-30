SC directs AGP to audit PIA within ten weeks

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP):Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) to submit audit details of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for the last decade within 10 weeks.

A two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a case pertaining to the privatization of the national carrier.

The airline’s total loss has reached Rs. 360 billion and in which PIA had to suffer Rs. 280 in last ten years, there were must be reasons behind the loss and some one would be responsible for that, CJ asked, Shujat Azeem’s counsel.

Till how long government would suffer the subsidy of Rs. 13 billion to PIA adding that some samal countries like Qatar and Kawait running their business of airlines successfully then why not Pakistan, he asserted.

Sardar Mahtab Abbasi, former advisor to PM to civil aviation on bech query apprised that Auditor General had no capacity to audit the accounts of airline.

To this, cj said “Mr. Mahtab how you can say that AGP had no capacity? you are saying this because you were removed from the position of Governor and then was appointed as advisor to PM on civil aviation authorities to accommodate you and now they are not even giving you ticket”‘ Justice Nisar added.

Subsequently, the bench directed AGP to complete audit of the airline within ten weeks and granted ten days for amendments in the Terms of Reference (ToR).

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that retired captain Shujaat Azeem, the former special assistant to the prime minister on aviation, be allowed to travel conditionally, adding that if Mr. Azeem would not appear before the court on summoning then his property could be attached.

The court also directed DG PIA to provide all relevant documents to the auditor.

Further hearing of the case was adjourned for ten days.