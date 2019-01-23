SC declares LHC order void, directs to arrest Shah Hussain for stabbing Khadija

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):The Supreme Court Wednesday accepting the appeal law student Khadija Siddiqui against the acquittal of accused Shah Hussain, who had stabbed here 23 times in Lahore in 2016 and directed authorities to arrest him immediately.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa declared the Lahore High Court’s order to acquit Shah Hussain null and void and upheld the decision of sessions court which had sentenced him for seven-year imprisonment July 29, 2017.