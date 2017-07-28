SC decision not acceptable, but will be implemented: PML-N leaders

ISLAMABAD, July 28 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

leaders on Friday said the Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, though not acceptable,

would still be implemented.

Addressing a press conference here, PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal,

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Saad Rafique, Zahid Hamid, Barrister Zafarullah

and Anusha Rehman announced the party’s legal and political strategy

in the wake of the apex court’s decision in the Panama Papers case.

They said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was

disqualified on the basis that he did not receive 10,000 dirhams

from his son’s company.

They claimed that despite probe of 40-year business history of

the Sharif family, the JIT could not prove any corruption.

“Nawaz Sharif was not disqualified due to corruption. No

corruption was done by him. The PML-N workers should feel proud of

their leadership.”

Saad Rafique said the PML-N had not faced such a situtiation.

It had happened in the past too as it faced dictatorship

many times.

“We struggled for the restoration of democracy. We restored

peace in Karachi, brought Balochistan to the national mainstream

and filled the national treasury,” he added.

He said the PML-N would uphold the Supreme Court’s respect

intact and asked the party workers to stay peaceful.

He criticised Imran Khan and said, “You are a pawn in the

hands of somebody. You are a show boy.”

He said nobody would be saved from Articles 62 and 63.

He said their forefathers and his generation gave a lot of

sacrifices for democracy and would continue to struggle for the

democratic rule. The PML-N could not be taken away from the

people’s hearts, he added.

He said nobody had the right to put the country in the reverse

gear. Nawaz Sharif did not accept dictation and was punished for

conducting nuclear tests and launching China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC), he added.

Saad Rafique said the PML-N would go to the people.

“Nobody can stop us from going to the public. Nawaz Sharif

will now be politically more strong than ever before.”

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also said the party leaders would go

to the court of the people.

He claimed that the prime minister was disqualified for

not receiving money from his son. The facts in that regard could

have been easily confirmed from the company concerned abroad, he

added.

Ahsan Iqbal said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

government would complete its constitutional tenure till June 4,

2018 and use all available legal and constitutional options.

He said every PML-N worker should be proud of his leader

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. “I have been with Nawaz Sharif since 1988 and

my confidence in his leadership has enhanced 10 times as compared

to the past.”

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Khan Junejo was sacked in 1988

in the same manner.

He said Afghan leaders had evolved consensus on security

of their respective tenures. Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai

completed his six-year tenure while the current President Ashraf

Ghani was also heading to complete his term, he added.

Nevertheless in case of Pakistan, not a singly prime ministers

could complete his tenure since its inception, he said.

Ahsan Iqbal said it was prayed that Nawaz Sharif should be

disqualified for having four flats in London and committing

corruption. However, the court disqualified him for not receiving

Rs 200,000 from the company of his son, he added.

He said Nawaz Sharif had declared assets worth billions of

rupees.

Though the PML-N had reservations on the court proceedings, but

it still remained part of the judicial process, he added.