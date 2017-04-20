SC decision a triumph of truth: Multan mayor

MULTAN, Apr 20 (APP): Multan Mayor Naveedul Haq Arain

Thursday hailed the Supreme Court decision in Panama case and

termed it the triumph of truth.

In a statement issued here Thursday, he said that Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf failed to prove its allegations against Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, workers assembled at the Mayor House and

celebrated the SC decision.

They raised slogans in support of Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif and also presented a bouquet to the mayor.