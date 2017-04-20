MULTAN, Apr 20 (APP): Multan Mayor Naveedul Haq Arain
Thursday hailed the Supreme Court decision in Panama case and
termed it the triumph of truth.
In a statement issued here Thursday, he said that Pakistan
Tehreek-e-Insaf failed to prove its allegations against Prime Minister.
Meanwhile, workers assembled at the Mayor House and
celebrated the SC decision.
They raised slogans in support of Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif and also presented a bouquet to the mayor.
SC decision a triumph of truth: Multan mayor
