SC bans sale, purchase of properties of Zardari Group, others

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP):The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday, hearing the fake bank accounts case, banned the sale and purchase of properties owned by Zardari Group, Omni Group and Bahria Town’s four companies including JV Opal 225, Parklane Estate, Parthenon (Pvt) Limited and Bahria Icon Tower.

The court also ordered for handing over copies of the joint investigation team (JIT) report to Omni Group, Bahria Town, Zardari Group, Faryal Talpur and others, and sought their replies within five days, while adjourning the further hearing till December 31.