SC asks NAB to submit reply on removal of Dr Asim’s name from ECL

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP):The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB),

pertaining to the removal of PPP leader Dr Asim Hussain’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A Division Bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Faez

Isa heard the case, filed by Dr Asim Hussain regarding removal of his name from the ECL.

During the course of proceedings, Dr Asim’s counsel Sardar Latif Khosa, while presenting

arguments for the removal of his client’s name from the ECL, argued that Dr Asim’s medical

treatment is under process. “My client was scheduled to leave Pakistan on November 9, but

his flight has now been pushed ahead to November 21,” he added.

The counsel pointed out that the court had earlier granted Dr Asim permission to go abroad

for treatment and ordered him to return within a month, which he had fully complied with. As he

appeared to be healthy, the court ordered his name be put on the ECL again, he added.

The court after hearing arguments issued notice to NAB with the direction to submit a reply

regarding Dr Asim’s request till November 16.