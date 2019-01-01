SC asks about funds spent on earthquake-hit areas

ISLAMABAD, Jan 01 (APP):The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the government about the funds spent on the development and reconstruction work in the 2005 earthquake-hit areas of the country.

The court also sought 11-year performance of the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) and directed its chairman, Lieutenant General Omar Mahmood Hayat to apear in person on next date of hearing.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar passed the directions while hearing a suo motu notice of alleged embezzlement in the grants and donations meant for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the earthquake survivors.