SC again dismisses Bahria Town’s offer of Rs 358 b

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):The Supreme Court on Tuesday again rejected the offer of Bahria Town to pay Rs 358 billion for the legalization of its housing society in Karachi and to avoid legal proceedings for illegally acquired land.
A three-judge special bench headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed was hearing a case pertaining to the implementation on a May 4, 2014 SC verdict against Bahria Town.
