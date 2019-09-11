SBP U16 training camps to hone players’ skills: DG

LAHORE, Sep 11 (APP):Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Wednesday the ongoing month-long under-16 coaching and training camps of six games will serve as a suitable platform for potential youngsters of different games to hone their sports skills.

He said promotion of sports among young generation was on top of government’s priorities. “The training and grooming of young players was badly ignored during the previous eras and we are focusing on this key feature because Pakistan can get quality players in different games only through proper honing,” he said.