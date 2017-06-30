SBP to hold training programme for coaches

LAHORE, June 30 (APP): Director General Sports Board Punjab,

Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman said on Friday that SBP will hold modern training programme in due course of time to train its coaches to contribute in the overall development of sports in the province.

“We have already conducted a similar activity under the supervision

of foreign physical education coaching experts to impart latest coaching techniques to our coaches and we will continue it to raise the overall standards of our games”,he told APP here.

He said SBP under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister has taken a number of steps for the revival and development of the games.

“We are striving for the cause of sports in the province and we have

taken a number of steps as far as creation of sports infrastructure and

its allied facilities are concerned” he said adding “On the other hand

we are laying special emphasis on the training of our coaches to equip

them with the modern coaching knowledge and techniques”.

DG SBP said it is heartening sign that Punjab is emerging as a model

province having most modern sports facilities in the shape of sports complexes and grounds.

“The vision of the CM Punjab focuses on creating sports facilities

in all parts of the province to engage the youth in healthy activities”,

he said adding “Holding sports competitions in various disciplines is

a step forward to utilize the energy of the youth and to identify new

talent for its grooming under a long term plan”.

Ghumman said equal importance is being attached to the women sport

events and women folk is being encouraged to display its talent in

different sports events.

“We are confident that SBP talent hunt programme will prove a milestone in the history of sports by unearthing new talent for various

sports and by that way we will be ably serving the country’s sports”,

he added.