SBP to hold sports events on Independence Day

LAHORE, Aug 02 (APP):Director General Sports Board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh here on Friday has announced that the SBP would hold sports competitions in all divisional headquarters to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner.

He said that the Sports Board Punjab had always organised competitive sports events on national days and holding of all such events was a way forward for further uplift of the games.

“The upcoming sports events on the occasion of Independence Day will be a golden opportunity for male and female players to show their potential in their respective sports. They must take part in these sports competitions with full devotion,” said DG Sports Punjab.