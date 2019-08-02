LAHORE, Aug 02 (APP):Director General Sports Board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh here on Friday has announced that the SBP would hold sports competitions in all divisional headquarters to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner.
He said that the Sports Board Punjab had always organised competitive sports events on national days and holding of all such events was a way forward for further uplift of the games.
“The upcoming sports events on the occasion of Independence Day will be a golden opportunity for male and female players to show their potential in their respective sports. They must take part in these sports competitions with full devotion,” said DG Sports Punjab.
SBP to hold sports events on Independence Day
