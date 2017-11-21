SBP to give grant to all sports associations

LAHORE, Nov 21 (APP):Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir
Jan presided over an important meeting of representatives of all
sports associations of the province here at Punjab Stadium on
Tuesday.
The participants discussed different ways and means for the
promotion of sports in the province.
Director Sports Muhammad Anees Sheikh, Director Admin Javed
Rasheed Chohan, Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) Secretary Idris
Haider Khawaja, Deputy Directors Tariq Wattoo, Hafeez Bhatti and
Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed, Shafqat Ali, Liaqat Ali, Sh Mazhar,
Naeem Akhtar and Muhammad Pervez also present during the meeting.
Addressing the meeting, Muhammad Aamir Jan announced that
Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will give grant to sports associations
to hold sports events in the province. A high-profile committee
will also be formed to monitor all the sports affairs in the
province. “The committee will likely to be comprised of Punjab
Olympic Association (PbOA) secretary Idris Haider Khawaja, Salman
Iqbal Butt, Saba Waris, Arshad Sattar and representatives of Sports
Board Punjab”, he informed.
Secretary Sports Punjab further said: “Sports Board Punjab,
on the recommendations of newly-constituted committee, will also
extend financial help to those needy players who have enough
potential to feature in international sports competitions. The
successful athletes will also be rewarded upon their return
from international events”.
He informed the meeting that a 5-year sports plan will also
finalised with the consultation of SBP committee. “A sports calendar
will also be introduced in the province and according to that
calendar, sports competition will be organised at district,
divisional and provincial level”, he added.
Aamir Jan said that the doors of Sports Board Punjab are open
for all sports associations and talented individuals. “We are
committed to take collective efforts for the promotion of sports
in the province”, he stressed.
The participants whole-heartedly appreciated the announcements
of Secretary Sports Punjab.
