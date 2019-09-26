SBP takes measures for eradication of dengue virus

LAHORE, Sep 26 (APP):The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) staff, on the directives of Director General Adnan Arshad Aulakh, sprayed anti-dengue medicines and cleaned various parts of Nishtar Park Sports Complex for eradication of dengue virus, here on Thursday.

Dozens of SBP workers removed stagnant water and cleaned roads, grounds and different areas in Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

The SBP director general said that it should be top priority of all of us to keep our offices, grounds and vicinity clean and tidy. “SBP is doing effective efforts including spray of anti-dengue medicine in its offices, Punjab Stadium, Nishtar Park Sports Gymnasium and National Hockey Stadium on regular basis.”