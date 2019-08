LAHORE, Aug 08 (APP):Sports Board Punjab and Divisional Sports Office organized a Kashmir Rally to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren here on Thursday.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh led the largely attended rally. Director Admin Javed Chohan, Deputy Director Sports Shahid Nizami, Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser, Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Khawaja also participated in the rally.